NEW DELHI Nov 23 A record slump in the
Indian rupee against the dollar is set to impact farm
commodities in one of the world's top producing and consuming
nations, making exports attractive but possibly worsening
inflation as imports become costlier.
The short-term outlook for the partially convertible
currency remains bearish in the face of global aversion to risk
in emerging markets such as India and the euro zone crisis.
Here are a few facts on how the rupee could influence some
of the top commodities:
CRUDE OIL
Crude oil accounts for almost a quarter of all Indian
imports, making it a significant factor in inflation, while
retail prices of diesel and kerosene are subsidised. Every one
unit decline in rupee value increases Indian state-refiners'
revenue losses on the sale of subsidised fuel by 80 billion
rupees ($1.53 billion) as import costs go up.
At the same time, the currency slide means Indian refiners
are using up more rupees to pay for dollar-denominated oil,
squeezing their liquidity. Refiners import on an average about
$11-12 billion worth of crude oil every month.
SUGAR
A softening rupee will hand exporters from India, the
world's second-biggest producer of the sweetener, a price
advantage over supplies from Brazil and Thailand. That could
have, in part, influenced India's decision on Tuesday to allow
one million tonnes of sugar exports, the first tranche of
shipments for the 12 months beginning Oct. 1.
Any short-term spike in domestic prices, which are
lower than the global average, can be met quickly with new sugar
supplies that have started arriving.
The government expects output of 24.7-25.0 million tonnes of
sugar in 2011/12, around a million tonnes less than an industry
estimate. With consumption at about 22 million tonnes a year,
there should be ample room for overseas sales that should be
encouraged by a weak rupee.
RICE
A depreciation in the rupee will lift margins for Indian
rice exporters. But some Indian traders worry importers may
revise their price offers in view of the falling rupee.
Many exporters have already negotiated their dollar-rupee
forward rates , which means they will not benefit from
any change in the rupee valuation.
India, the world's second-biggest rice producer, is
currently shipping the commodity at a discount of up to $50 per
tonne compared with prices from Thailand as sellers try to win
back share in a market they have not courted because of an
export ban since 2007.
The country is aiming for a record 102 million tonnes output
against local demand of about 90 million tonnes in
2011/12. India competes with Pakistan for premium basmati rice
exports and with Vietnam and Thailand for the common grade
varieties.
EDIBLE OIL
India is the world's top buyer of edible oil. Prices of
imported oils like palm and soy have risen in local markets
since the rupee began falling a month and half ago, feeding into
high food inflation.
However, a sharp spike in domestic edible oil prices is
unlikely because domestic supplies are now ample at the peak of
the oilseeds crushing season. Edible oils have 3.04 percent
weightage in the inflation index.
Soymeal exporters will be cushioned by a weaker rupee
against recent falls in the price of soybean in the world market
in the past three months, helping them compete with Argentina
and Brazil and supporting margins for oil millers.
PULSES
Despite holding the tag of the world's biggest producer of
lentils, India is also the largest importer of lentils as rising
domestic consumption outpaces harvests.
The cost of importing pulses could zoom, in part also
because of falling output in top suppliers such as Canada and
Myanmar. The commodity has a 0.72 percent weightage in India's
headline inflation and several policy makers have focused on the
commodity's contribution to high food inflation.
COTTON
Domestic prices are expected to fall in view of
lukewarm demand from China, but a weaker rupee could cushion
some of the blow by giving a higher export realisation from
sales to other overseas buyers.
Benchmark cotton futures at ICE, which touched a
record high at $2.27 per lb in March, have fallen nearly 60
percent since then. A weaker rupee could help compensate some of
the returns from exports. The rupee has lost 14
percent of its value in 2011 to become the worst performing
currency in Asia.
WHEAT
Unlike rice, there's hardly any impact of the falling rupee
on wheat as domestic prices remain higher than global levels.
Indian exporters have contracted hardly 150,000-200,000
tonnes of wheat exports since the government allowed overseas
sales in September. Of that, 100,000 tonnes have gone to
Bangladesh. With falling global prices, traders believe India
may not export wheat at all.
(Reporting by India commodities team; writing by Krittivas
Mukherjee; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)