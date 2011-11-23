NEW DELHI Nov 23 A record slump in the Indian rupee against the dollar is set to impact farm commodities in one of the world's top producing and consuming nations, making exports attractive but possibly worsening inflation as imports become costlier.

The short-term outlook for the partially convertible currency remains bearish in the face of global aversion to risk in emerging markets such as India and the euro zone crisis.

Here are a few facts on how the rupee could influence some of the top commodities:

CRUDE OIL

Crude oil accounts for almost a quarter of all Indian imports, making it a significant factor in inflation, while retail prices of diesel and kerosene are subsidised. Every one unit decline in rupee value increases Indian state-refiners' revenue losses on the sale of subsidised fuel by 80 billion rupees ($1.53 billion) as import costs go up.

At the same time, the currency slide means Indian refiners are using up more rupees to pay for dollar-denominated oil, squeezing their liquidity. Refiners import on an average about $11-12 billion worth of crude oil every month.

SUGAR

A softening rupee will hand exporters from India, the world's second-biggest producer of the sweetener, a price advantage over supplies from Brazil and Thailand. That could have, in part, influenced India's decision on Tuesday to allow one million tonnes of sugar exports, the first tranche of shipments for the 12 months beginning Oct. 1.

Any short-term spike in domestic prices, which are lower than the global average, can be met quickly with new sugar supplies that have started arriving.

The government expects output of 24.7-25.0 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, around a million tonnes less than an industry estimate. With consumption at about 22 million tonnes a year, there should be ample room for overseas sales that should be encouraged by a weak rupee.

RICE

A depreciation in the rupee will lift margins for Indian rice exporters. But some Indian traders worry importers may revise their price offers in view of the falling rupee.

Many exporters have already negotiated their dollar-rupee forward rates , which means they will not benefit from any change in the rupee valuation.

India, the world's second-biggest rice producer, is currently shipping the commodity at a discount of up to $50 per tonne compared with prices from Thailand as sellers try to win back share in a market they have not courted because of an export ban since 2007.

The country is aiming for a record 102 million tonnes output against local demand of about 90 million tonnes in 2011/12. India competes with Pakistan for premium basmati rice exports and with Vietnam and Thailand for the common grade varieties.

EDIBLE OIL

India is the world's top buyer of edible oil. Prices of imported oils like palm and soy have risen in local markets since the rupee began falling a month and half ago, feeding into high food inflation.

However, a sharp spike in domestic edible oil prices is unlikely because domestic supplies are now ample at the peak of the oilseeds crushing season. Edible oils have 3.04 percent weightage in the inflation index.

Soymeal exporters will be cushioned by a weaker rupee against recent falls in the price of soybean in the world market in the past three months, helping them compete with Argentina and Brazil and supporting margins for oil millers.

PULSES

Despite holding the tag of the world's biggest producer of lentils, India is also the largest importer of lentils as rising domestic consumption outpaces harvests.

The cost of importing pulses could zoom, in part also because of falling output in top suppliers such as Canada and Myanmar. The commodity has a 0.72 percent weightage in India's headline inflation and several policy makers have focused on the commodity's contribution to high food inflation.

COTTON

Domestic prices are expected to fall in view of lukewarm demand from China, but a weaker rupee could cushion some of the blow by giving a higher export realisation from sales to other overseas buyers.

Benchmark cotton futures at ICE, which touched a record high at $2.27 per lb in March, have fallen nearly 60 percent since then. A weaker rupee could help compensate some of the returns from exports. The rupee has lost 14 percent of its value in 2011 to become the worst performing currency in Asia.

WHEAT

Unlike rice, there's hardly any impact of the falling rupee on wheat as domestic prices remain higher than global levels.

Indian exporters have contracted hardly 150,000-200,000 tonnes of wheat exports since the government allowed overseas sales in September. Of that, 100,000 tonnes have gone to Bangladesh. With falling global prices, traders believe India may not export wheat at all. (Reporting by India commodities team; writing by Krittivas Mukherjee; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)