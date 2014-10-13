MUMBAI Oct 13 Indian soyoil futures fell on bearish cues from Malaysian palm oil prices while an expected rise in local production weighed on soybean futures.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures in India are likely to open lower on Tuesday on weak global markets and higher imports of edible oils.

* India's overseas purchases of edible oil in the year starting November are set to surge to a record 13 million tonnes, as lower prices, rising population and higher incomes boost consumption.

* Malaysian palm oil was down for a third day on Monday as crude oil slipped to a four-year low, reducing prospects of demand for biodiesel in addition to large harvests for palm and soy and slack demand for edible oils.

* At 1254 GMT, the key October soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was down 2.25 percent at 685.40 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key October soybean contract closed 3.45 percent lower at 2,880 rupees per 100 kg.

* October rapeseed contract finished down 0.56 percent at 3,563 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell on ample supplies and a drop in overseas markets, though hopes of a pick-up in demand due to festivals is expected to support prices in the next session.

* The key October contract was down 1.59 percent at 2,912 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

* Chana, or chickpea, futures edged up on a rise in demand in the festive season and on buying at lower levels.

* Chana futures are likely to trade firm in the short term.

* The October contract rose 0.14 percent to 2,806 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell on expectations of bumper production due to good rainfall in key growing north-western state of Rajasthan.

* The October contract ended 0.46 percent lower at 5,647 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on festive demand while higher stocks were expected to weigh on prices on Tuesday.

* The key October contract closed 2.15 percent higher at 6,270 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on some fresh export demand though prospects of higher output due to good rainfall in the top producing Gujarat state in August restricted the upside.

* The key October contract closed up 0.76 percent at 10,610 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The October corn contract was up 0.79 percent at 1,016 rupees per 100 kg, while October wheat rose 1.64 percent to 1,614 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)