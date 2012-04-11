MUMBAI Futures turnover at commodity bourses in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion and second largest wheat grower, jumped 51.7 percent to 181.26 trillion rupees in the last fiscal year, spurred by gold and agricultural commodities.

Volumes in agricultural commodities jumped 50.79 percent to 21.96 trillion rupees in the fiscal year that ended in March, while bullion futures volumes jumped 85.33 percent to 101.82 trillion rupees, data from the regulator showed.

The commodity markets regulator has taken a series of steps from limiting position limits to imposition of margins to check excessive speculation in agricultural commodities, after banning trade in guar gum and seed in late March.

India, which allowed futures trading in commodities in 2003, has 21 commodity bourses, including six operating at the national level.

