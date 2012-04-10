MUMBAI, April 10 Foreign institutional investors (FII) will no longer require any approvals from the Indian government for investment in commodity exchanges, the trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The approval requirement will however stay for investments made through the foreign direct investment route, it said.

Total foreign investment, including via FIIs and FDI, is capped at 49 percent in commodity exchanges.

