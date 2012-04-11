MUMBAI, April 11 Futures turnover at commodity
bourses in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion and
second largest wheat grower, jumped 51.7 percent to 181.26
trillion rupees ($3.5 trillion) in the last fiscal year, spurred
by gold and agricultural commodities.
Volumes in agricultural commodities jumped 50.79 percent to
21.96 trillion rupees in the fiscal year that ended in March,
while bullion futures volumes jumped 85.33 percent to 101.82
trillion rupees, data from the regulator showed.
The commodity markets regulator has taken a series of steps
from limiting position limits to imposition of margins to check
excessive speculation in agricultural commodities, after banning
trade in guar gum and seed in late March.
India, which allowed futures trading in commodities in 2003,
has 21 commodity bourses, including six operating at the
national level.
($1 = 51.43 Indian rupees)
