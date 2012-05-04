MUMBAI India's local agricultural futures declined on Friday on fears of more action by watchdogs to curb price volatility after media reports said the regulator had submitted a report on alleged price irregularities to the government on Thursday.

Indian soybean fell 2 percent from its contract high, while May rapeseed extended losses to its lowest level in a week. Chana also fell 2 percent, while pepper futures declined by as much as 3 percent.

Business news channel CNBC Awaaz said on Friday the Forward Markets Commission (FMC) regulator had named some listed companies for an alleged role in price manipulation in guar futures.

The FMC was not immediately available to comment. The consumer affairs ministry, which also keeps eye on commodity futures market, was also not immediately available for comment.

The food and consumer affairs ministry had asked the market regulator last month to investigate volatile prices in guar gum and guar seed contracts after their prices soared more than 10-fold in the last one year.

The regulator halted guar trading in March after excessive volatility in prices.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)