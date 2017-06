MUMBAI, April 25 Commodity futures turnover in India, the world's biggest buyer of gold, fell 13.5 percent on year to 5.13 trillion rupees ($97.21 billion) during April 1-15, due to a decline in bullion volumes, said the regulator Forward Markets Commission (FMC).

Value of trade in bullion fell 27.3 percent to 2.39 trillion rupees, said the FMC.

India, which allowed futures trading in commodities in 2003, has 21 commodity bourses, including six operating at the national level. It had banned futures trade in guar in late March.

($1 = 52.7700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)