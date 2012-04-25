(Adds quotes, details)
By Siddesh Mayenkar
MUMBAI, April 25 India's commodity futures
turnover posted its first-ever drop in the two weeks to April
15, as traders took to the sidelines fearing more bans after
guar trade was suspended and as striking jewellers stayed away
from hedging.
The turnover dropped 13.5 percent from a year earlier to
5.13 trillion rupees ($97.21 billion) during April 1-15, the
commodities market regulator Forward Markets Commission (FMC)
said.
Bullion trade in the world's top buyer of gold fell 27.3
percent to 2.39 trillion rupees, while turnover in agri
commodities rose 20 percent compared with the previous
fortnightly rise of 75 percent, the FMC said.
"The confidence of holding positions has declined on
apprehensions of banning more agri commodities," said Shikha
Mittal, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
India allowed futures trading in commodities in 2003 and has
21 commodity bourses, including six operating at the national
level. It banned futures trade in guar in late March on
allegations of excessive price volatility.
"In the last seven years that I have been associated as a
participant, this is the first time that I have noticed that
rupee has played such a negative role," said Gnanasekar
Thiagarajan, director of Commtrendz Research.
"Making money in MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) lately has
become very difficult because of the rupee factor," he said.
The rupee plays a vital role in determining the cost of
dollar-quoted base and precious metal. The local currency has
depreciated 6.2 percent since February, keeping the gains in
metals capped.
Volumes in metals were steady at 1.13 trillion rupees, while
energy volumes fell 8.25 percent to 830 billion rupees from
April 1-15.
Jewellers across India called off a three-week long strike
on April 7 after assurances from Finance Minister Pranab
Mukherjee that the government would consider scrapping plans for
an excise duty on unbranded jewellery.
RECOVERY SEEN
Analysts expect the futures market turnover to recover after
the government issued a statement saying it does not consider
banning futures trade in agri commodities as a solution to check
price volatility.
The FMC had also cut positions on chana and oilseeds futures
to curb excessive speculation.
"Volumes will not fall much on the assurance given by the
government," said Karvy's Mittal.
($1 = 52.77 Indian rupees)
