MUMBAI May 4 India's local agricultural futures
declined on Friday on fears of more action by watchdogs to curb
price volatility after media reports said the regulator had
submitted a report on alleged price irregularities to the
government on Thursday.
Indian soybean fell 2 percent from its contract
high, while May rapeseed extended losses to its lowest
level in a week. Chana also fell 2 percent, while pepper
futures declined by as much as 3 percent.
Business news channel CNBC Awaaz said on Friday the Forward
Markets Commission (FMC) regulator had named some listed
companies for an alleged role in price manipulation in guar
futures.
The FMC was not immediately available to comment. The
consumer affairs ministry, which also keeps eye on commodity
futures market, was also not immediately available for comment.
The food and consumer affairs ministry had asked the market
regulator last month to investigate volatile prices in guar gum
and guar seed contracts after their prices soared more than
10-fold in the last one year.
The regulator halted guar trading in March after excessive
volatility in prices.
