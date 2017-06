NEW DELHI May 4 India's commodity markets regulator has not made any recommendations in a report on futures trading submitted to the consumer affairs ministry, which also keeps an eye on the futures market, a government source said on Friday.

Futures prices of several commodities had fallen in trading on Friday on concerns the regulator's report would recommend curbs to trading.

The regulator halted guar trading in March after excessive volatility in prices.

