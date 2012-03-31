MUMBAI, March 31 India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has imposed a 10 percent special
margin on soybean and pepper contracts from April 3 to control
excessive price volatility, after the regulator banned guar
trade earlier this week.
The NCDEX will convert 5 percent additional margin on pepper
into cash margin, the exchange said in a statement. Soybeans
has gained more than 19.25 percent since the start of
the year and pepper has gained 17.85 percent.
The commodity market regulator had banned trading in guar
gum and seed contracts after prices rose 10-fold last year.
Commodity futures trade, which started about nine years ago
in India, has witnessed bans and re-listings of various farm
products such as wheat, chick peas and sugar after what was seen
as excessive speculation. Other agri-commodities like rice and
other pulses are yet to get re-listed.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)