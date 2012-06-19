* FMC recommends banks' participation in commodity markets
* Regulator seeks 51 percent FDI in brokerages
* FMC plans to take measures to boost confidence
By Siddesh Mayenkar
MUMBAI, June 19 Indian commodity markets
regulator wants to re-list the banned guar futures, and will
decide the timing by the end of July, after getting a clear
picture on planting of the summer sown crop, a move seen helping
battered investor confidence.
Future contracts of guar, the gum of which is used in food
manufacturing and increasingly in the oil and gas industry, were
banned in March after prices soared more than tenfold last year,
caused by excessive speculation, denting the reliability of the
commodity markets to provide a safe hedging and price discovery
mechanism.
"We will allow guar contracts after sowing is done... we
will wait for sowing at least there will be supply related
information for the market. We will take a call by end of July,"
Ramesh Abhishek, chairman of the Forward Markets Commission told
Reuters in an interview.
The early sowing indications point towards higher acreage
than last year, though progress of monsoon rains in northern
India will determine the extent of the rise.
The futures trading ban will continue on rice, tur or pigeon
peas and urad or black gram, which were banned in 2007, he said.
To broaden the market participation, the regulator has
recommended the entry of banks in the futures markets to the
federal government, which is pending approval from the finance
ministry.
"When there will be more institutional participation in the
futures market, then the real impact will be felt in terms of
liquidity... that will be more of clinching kind of change,"
Abhishek said.
The markets regulator has also asked for 51 percent foreign
investment in commodity brokerages.
Currently, foreign brokers and investors are not allowed in
commodity markets in India, the largest buyer of bullion and
second biggest producer of wheat, rice, cotton and sugar.
Foreigners are allowed to take exposure to these markets via
commodity exchanges. NYSE Euronext, Merrill Lynch
Holdings and Fidelity International have about 5 percent each in
the Multi Commodity Exchange, the country's biggest in
terms of turnover.
CONFIDENCE MEASURES
The regulator plans to take a series of measures to boost
confidence of participants and prospective clients, who were on
the sidelines, waiting for clarity.
The regulator has asked exchanges to make information public
on top positions in every contract, highest open interest,
deliveries among others. The exchanges will have to settle
accounts with clients once every quarter from July onwards.
The regulator also plans to set up an investor protection
fund, with a corpus of 600 million rupees collected from
penalties and other levies, to compensate clients, who have
suffered due to member defaults.
"Our focus is to improve transparency of the market and to
have better alignment with the physical market... many of the
steps have been undertaken to bring this alignment," Abhishek
said.
The exchanges have undertaken the role facilitating
aggregators to encourage the participation of hedgers and
farmers, who due to marginal land holding fail to gain from
futures market.
"The farmers need aggregators to participate in the
market... small and marginal farmers, who constitute 85 percent,
can't participate directly," said Abhishek, adding he hoped to
see each exchange facilitating at least a couple of aggregators
in the next few months.
Most of the rubber producers in Kerala state, the country's
biggest producer, hedge their price risk on futures market
through co-operatives, but in case of other key commodities no
such mechanism is available.
"All this transparency and investor protection measures etc
will boost confidence of clients and potential clients to
participate in the market in a big way," Abhishek said. "More
transparency is the name of the game."
(Editing by James Jukwey)