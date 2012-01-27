MUMBAI Jan 27 Turnover at commodity bourses in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion and second largest wheat grower, jumped 63.64 percent to 144 trillion rupees ($2.91 trillion) from April 1 to Jan. 15, data from the regulator showed.

The increase was spurred by volumes in bullion, which doubled to 83.79 trillion rupees, and farm commodities.

Bullion volumes in value terms jumped 76 percent to 15 trillion rupees from April 1 to Jan. 15, the data showed.

India, which allowed futures trading in commodities in 2003, has one of the fastest growing commodity futures markets and aggregate turnover in 2009/10 was 77.65 trillion rupees.

India, the second-largest rice growing nation, has 21 commodity bourses, including five operating at the national level. ($1=49.32 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)