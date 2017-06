MUMBAI May 11 Commodity futures turnover in India, the world's biggest buyer of gold, fell 11 percent on year to 11.52 trillion rupees ($215.79 billion) in April due to a fall in bullion volumes, a statement from the regulator said on Friday.

The value of trade in bullion fell 35.8 percent to 5.32 trillion rupees in April, said the Forward Markets Commission (FMC).

India, which allowed futures trading in commodities in 2003, has 21 commodity bourses, including six operating at the national level. It had banned futures trade in guar in late March.

($1 = 53.3850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)