MUMBAI, May 11 Commodity futures volumes in
India, the world's biggest buyer of gold, fell 11 percent on
year in April due to a decline in bullion volumes, but a
rollback in excise duty could bring jewellers back to the
market, arresting the fall in hedging bets this month.
Volumes in April fell to 11.52 trillion rupees ($215.79
billion) from 12.95 trillion rupees a year ago, a statement from
the regulator said.
The value of trade in bullion fell 35.8 percent to 5.32
trillion rupees in April. Trade in metals other than bullion
rose 36 percent to 2.68 trillion rupees in April.
Indian jewellers stayed away from hedging on futures
platform in April as they struck work after the government
imposed an excise duty of 0.3 percent on unbranded jewellery on
March 17 and the rupee depreciated against the dollar.
"MCX volumes will get a boost if prices remain stable now...
No one was ready to hedge or place arbitrage positions
especially after the import and excise duty was implemented,"
said Prithviraj Kothari, president of the Bombay Bullion
Association.
Early this month, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee withdrew
the excise duty on branded and unbranded jewellery, which may
prompt jewellers to return to hedging.
"Gold traders are also reluctant to trade because of the
rupee, which has spoiled parity with the global markets," said
Aurobinda Prasad, head of research, Karvy Comtrade.
The rupee, which depreciated more than 6 percent against the
dollar since February, plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
Gold imports by India had hit a new record high of 950
tonnes in 2011.
India, which allowed futures trading in commodities in 2003,
has 21 commodity bourses, including six operating at the
national level. It had banned futures trade in guar in late
March.
($1 = 53.3850 rupees)
