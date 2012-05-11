* April volumes fall to 11.52 trln rupees, down 11 pct

* Bullion trade falls 35.8 percent to 5.32 trln rupees

* Volumes could recover this month (Adds quotes, background)

MUMBAI, May 11 Commodity futures volumes in India, the world's biggest buyer of gold, fell 11 percent on year in April due to a decline in bullion volumes, but a rollback in excise duty could bring jewellers back to the market, arresting the fall in hedging bets this month.

Volumes in April fell to 11.52 trillion rupees ($215.79 billion) from 12.95 trillion rupees a year ago, a statement from the regulator said.

The value of trade in bullion fell 35.8 percent to 5.32 trillion rupees in April. Trade in metals other than bullion rose 36 percent to 2.68 trillion rupees in April.

Indian jewellers stayed away from hedging on futures platform in April as they struck work after the government imposed an excise duty of 0.3 percent on unbranded jewellery on March 17 and the rupee depreciated against the dollar.

"MCX volumes will get a boost if prices remain stable now... No one was ready to hedge or place arbitrage positions especially after the import and excise duty was implemented," said Prithviraj Kothari, president of the Bombay Bullion Association.

Early this month, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee withdrew the excise duty on branded and unbranded jewellery, which may prompt jewellers to return to hedging.

"Gold traders are also reluctant to trade because of the rupee, which has spoiled parity with the global markets," said Aurobinda Prasad, head of research, Karvy Comtrade.

The rupee, which depreciated more than 6 percent against the dollar since February, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

Gold imports by India had hit a new record high of 950 tonnes in 2011.

India, which allowed futures trading in commodities in 2003, has 21 commodity bourses, including six operating at the national level. It had banned futures trade in guar in late March.

($1 = 53.3850 rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)