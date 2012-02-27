MUMBAI Feb 27 Turnover on the futures counters of commodity bourses in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion and the second-largest wheat grower, jumped 61.2 percent in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, data from the regulator showed.

Trading volumes rose to 151.89 trillion rupees ($3 trillion) this year, compared with 94.26 trillion rupees in the same period a year ago, the Forward Markets Commission said in a statement.

Bullion led the turnover with a 104.1 percent rise to 87.58 trillion rupees, while agricultural commodities' turnover rose 52.2 percent to 16.96 trillion rupees.

India, which allowed futures trading in commodities in 2003, has one of the fastest growing commodity futures markets. The second-largest producer of rice has 21 commodity bourses, including five operating at the national level.

($1=49.05 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)