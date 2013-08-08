By Himank Sharma and Nigam Prusty
| MUMBAI/NEW DELHI
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI Aug 8 India ratified its first
major overhaul of company law in more than 50 years on Thursday,
seeking to strengthen accounting standards and shareholder
rights in a country where many businesses are family-controlled.
Parliament approved the new bill, which has provisions that
allow shareholder class action lawsuits and require companies
with market capitalisation of more than 5 billion rupees ($82
million) to spend 2 percent of their annual net profits on
corporate social responsibility, such as social work or charity.
The new bill replaces companies legislation enacted in 1956,
long before reforms in the 1990s opened up the economy and laid
the foundations for a boom in privately-operated companies.
"This was a long time coming. The new law brings our
corporate law closer to global standards and would definitely go
a long way in improving how business is done," said Dinesh
Kanabar, deputy CEO of KPMG in India.
The legislation is part of an ambitious agenda for the
current session of parliament that includes a $22 billion cheap
food plan that will be a central plank of the Congress party's
platform in elections due by May.
The companies bill, which will replace legislation that has
often been criticised for being outdated and cumbersome, had
been in the works for at least a decade but gained momentum
after an accounting scandal at Satyam Computer Services in 2009.
India ranks 139th globally in the World Bank's ease of doing
business report, behind smaller economies such as Zambia.
Indian President Pranab Mukherjee is expected to sign the
bill into law.
($1 = 61.2050 Indian rupees)
