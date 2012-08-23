MUMBAI Aug 23 India is seeking to lower
borrowing costs for local companies by allowing them to issue
rupee bonds guaranteed from higher-rated offshore entities,
although the measures are unlikely to provide significant relief
from high domestic interest rates.
Previously only infrastructure and infrastructure finance
companies could issue rupee-denominated bonds with guarantees
from multilateral institutions with higher credit ratings.
The guarantee from offshore entities enhances the credit
ratings of the bonds they chose to guarantee, benefiting
lower-rated borrowers, although banks would still be excluded
from guaranteeing the debt given central bank restrictions.
The measures come after newly-appointed Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram has prioritised bringing down borrowing costs for
companies and consumers, given the central bank has clearly
expressed its reluctance to cut interest rates.
Still, analysts cautioned the moves announced late on
Wednesday would likely benefit Indian units of foreign companies
most, while others may struggle to find sponsorship.
"Bringing in more entities to credit-enhance is definitely a
positive," S.J. Balesh, Senior Director, Infrastructure
Development Finance Co.
"But having said that, I am not sure how many offshore
entities are really ready to credit-enhance any Indian issuer."
Chidambaram said high borrowing costs were a key concern in
his first remarks to the media after his appointment this month.
The actions targeting credit guarantees would especially
benefit sectors such as telecoms and energy, where foreign
companies often operate via Indian units.
Foreign investors will also be allowed to invest up to $5
billion in these credit-enhanced rupee bonds, although the
overall corporate bond limit will remain at $45 billion.
The minimum maturity of bonds issued by these domestic units
has been reduced to three years from seven years.
Indian companies have been constrained in raising funds due
to high domestic interest rates and difficulties in tapping
markets overseas. The Reserve Bank of India has kept the repo
rate, India's main lending rate, at 8 percent since April.
A top-rated corporate can raise funds locally at 9-11
percent, while it can borrow overseas at 6-7 percent, excluding
hedging costs, according to bankers.
However, only higher-rated companies have access to overseas
markets, prompting the government to also announce the removal
of some restrictions for external commercial borrowings.
Among the new measures, India will allow state-run refinance
institution such as Small Industries Development Bank of India
or National Housing Bank to tap overseas funds to then lend on
to medium and small enterprises and housing finance companies.
India will also allow infrastructure and manufacturing
companies looking to refinance rupee debt to tap overseas loans
of up to 75 percent of their average forex earnings over the
previous three financial years from 50 percent.
