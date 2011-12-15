* CBs of Reliance Comms, Subex, Moser Baer are out of money
* FCCB redemption worth $6 bln expected by end-March 2013
* Rupee down 19 pct since July, making dollar loans costlier
* Pressure on earnings to rise as cos spend to redeem bonds
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Dec 15 Billionaire Anil Ambani's
Reliance Communications, India's No.2 mobile carrier, has a $925
million U.S. dollar convertible bond maturing in March at a
conversion price of 654 rupees - more than nine times its
current stock price.
With India's economic growth buckling and the rupee at an
all-time low, other companies, too, are expected to
struggle to meet debt obligations in the coming months.
Seeking to finance acquisitions and their aggressive
expansion, Indian companies raised funds through foreign
currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) and bank loans before the
financial crisis struck in 2008.
Many of those debts need to be repaid next year, and the
timing could hardly look any worse.
The Indian rupee has nosedived and is Asia's worst
performing currency this year, and the stock market has
dropped by more than a fifth, making it even tougher for
debt-laden companies already reeling under weak business growth.
"It's a very tricky situation for Indian companies. If any
default it will have an horrendous domino effect in the
country," said Nathalia Barazal, a Geneva-based portfolio
manager for convertibles at Lombard Odier Darier, who owns $34
million worth of Indian engineer and builder Jaiprakash
Associates' $354.5 million convertible bonds that
mature in September next year.
"Lots of firms rushed to convertibles markets thinking it's
a cheaper funding option," she said. "I'm not positive on all
Indian convertibles, but I hope some would find ways to
restructure or, in a worst case, sell assets to pay debt."
Reliance Communications' investors are unlikely to convert
their holdings into equity as the stock price has halved this
year to below 71 rupees. Shares in the company - which has
reported eight straight quarterly profit falls and had net debt
of $6.5 billion at end-September - were trading at about 410
rupees when the company issued the bonds in February 2007.
The cost of insuring against debt default at the company
through credit default swaps (CDS) has risen 515 basis points
this year to 945 basis points, or $945,000 a year to insure
every $10 million in debt.
Reliance Communications is looking to sell its telecoms
tower unit, which could bring in more than $3.5 billion, media
has reported, noting the company has had exclusive talks with
private equity firms Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle
Group
BONDS OUT OF MONEY
More than two dozen companies on the BSE-500 index face FCCB
redemption worth 330 billion rupees ($6 billion) by the end of
the next fiscal year in March 2013, according to research by
Indian brokerage Edelweiss.
The convertible bonds are too expensive at current levels to
be converted into stocks, and the weaker rupee, which slumped to
an all-time low of 54.30 to the U.S. dollar on Thursday, will
leave issuers with a heavy redemption burden.
The rupee has lost close to a fifth of its value since July,
and is adding to a growing sense of economic crisis in India.
"Given the current state of markets, FCCB conversion into
equity shares won't happen, and even refinancing would be
difficult," said Deepak Chokhani, India equity capital market
director for Royal Bank of Scotland.
"These companies are probably waiting for markets to come
back," he said. "Unfortunately, given the macro environment
today, it's like a hanging sword over some companies."
Sixty percent of outstanding FCCBs were raised at an
exchange rate of below 42 rupees to the dollar, Edelweiss said.
Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy has about
$389 million worth of convertible bonds maturing by October, of
which $247 million worth of bonds mature in June, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Zenith Infotech said in October it defaulted on
its $33 million FCCBs which were due in September, and was in
talks with bondholders to extend the repayment timetable.
While few predict a glut of defaults, pressure on earnings
will increase as companies are forced to either rollover loans
at higher interest rates or spend much-needed cash to redeem the
convertible bonds.
"Raising funds is an expensive proposition now," said a
senior banker at state-run lender Bank of India, which
has some FCCB restructuring mandates. "It's a very, very
difficult time for industry."
Many companies, such as technology services provider Subex
, are looking to raise fresh funds to redeem bonds, but
are up against a weak stock market, tight liquidity in overseas
markets and sharply higher interest rates.
Bangalore-based Subex last month said it obtained board
approval to raise up to $135 million either through debt or
equity, or both, to redeem two convertible bonds maturing in
March that have a total redemption value of $131 million.
Subex launched the first tranche of the convertible bond in
March 2007, to help fund its acquisition of Canadian technology
firm Syndesis, at a conversion price of 656.20 rupees, a 6
percent premium over its share price at the time.
Subex shares currently trade at about 30 rupees.
Moser Baer India, which makes floppy diskettes and
computer peripherals, has two convertibles worth $43 million and
$45.5 million maturing in June. The first bond has a conversion
price of 407.64 rupees; the second is at 363.96 rupees.
The company's shares, which were trading around 430 rupees
when the first bond tranche was launched in June 2007, have
slumped to below 17 rupees.
Market yields for Subex and Moser Baer imply "a high
probability of default", broker Kotak Securities said recently,
noting only seven of the 117 outstanding FCCBs have their stock
prices trading at a premium to the conversion price.
In an email response to a Reuters query, Suzlon said it was
confident of fulfilling its FCCB repayment obligations as they
mature. Reliance Communications, Subex and Moser Baer did not
respond to mails seeking comment for this article.
Some Indian banks are stepping up to lend to companies that
have convertible bonds maturing in the next six months, but the
loans are costlier, banking sources said, which would raise
companies' interest costs and dent profitability.
India's state-run banks are lending at 550-600 basis points
over Libor for a 5-year term to companies seeking to redeem
bonds, while private lenders Axis Bank and ICICI Bank
are lending at around 700 basis points over Libor, the
sources said.
"Those with bonds maturing after June are in a slightly
better position because the domestic and overseas headwinds may
not be that strong in the second half of 2012," said a banker
with a foreign bank in India, who asked not to be named.
"But others are having absolutely sleepless nights."
(Additional reporting by Prakash Chakravarti in HONG KONG and
Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Ian
Geoghegan)