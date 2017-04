A man makes a phone call while standing near a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) crest at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI Indian companies directly invested $1.9 billion overseas in March, up from $1.7 billion a month earlier, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Monday.

Bank guarantees for such investments rose to $1.47 billion, from $1.11 billion in February.

Investments in equities by companies during the month fell sharply to $217.43 million from $290.87 million in February, while loans fell to $201.87 million from $258.53 million, the data showed.

