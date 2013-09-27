NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India has allowed domestic
companies to list and raise capital overseas without first being
listed on local exchanges, the finance ministry said on Friday,
in the latest of a series of steps to boost capital inflows.
Policymakers have stepped up efforts in recent months to
attract foreign investment as Asia's third-largest economy faces
a current account deficit of around $70 billion this fiscal
year.
India's rupee currency fell as much as 20 percent
this year to a record low on Aug. 28.
While the latest move is not expected to trigger a rush of
overseas listings, bankers said it would be welcomed by
companies in the information technology sector and those backed
by private equity firms.
"What we will see is an increase in level of conversations
over the next few months but if you ask me whether we will see
seven listings in the U.S. in the next one year or so, the
answer is no," said a banker at a large European bank in Mumbai.
Many unlisted mid-sized firms that would be candidates to
list abroad would find it hard to meet regulatory requirements
and cost structures for overseas markets, two bankers said.
But some companies, especially in the export-driven
information technology sector, are expected to explore listing
opportunities in the United States or London in coming months,
they said.
Big Indian IT exporters, including Infosys
and Wipro , are already listed both in
India and in the United States.
Some private equity investors, who have been unable to exit
their investments partly due to poor domestic market sentiment,
may also explore overseas listing of their portfolio companies,
bankers said.
The concession on listing abroad will be allowed as a pilot
for two years, after which the finance ministry will review its
impact, the ministry said in a statement.
Companies listing abroad can use the funds raised only to
repay outstanding foreign debt or for overseas operations
including acquisIions, the finance ministry said. If the funds
are not used for these purposes, they will have to be remitted
to India within 15 days of being raised.