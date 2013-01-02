MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian companies are likely to see
their EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation) margins staying firm in October-December, despite
continuing pressures on demand growth, CRISIL Research said in a
note on Wednesday.
"EBITDA margins will be supported by increasing realisations
and softening prices of commodities such as coal, rubber and
cotton," Mukesh Agarwal, president at CRISIL Research, said.
"In addition, stringent cost control by corporates across
sectors would further cushion margins," he said.
Excluding banks and oil and gas companies, EBITDA margins
are estimated to improve marginally by 10-30 basis points
year-on-year in the three months to December, while revenue
growth is expected to be muted at 11-13 percent, CRISIL said.
However, overcapacity is expected to dent margins for hotel
and shipping companies, while high input costs will drag
profitability in paper and petrochemicals.
Sectors such as sugar, tyre, cement and airlines would see
an expansion of over 250 basis points year-on-year in EBITDA
margins due to higher realisations, Prasad Koparkar, Senior
Director, CRISIL Research, said.
Lower input costs would result in higher margins for power
generation, textile and tyre companies, he said.
Volume growth is estimated to be muted in the
October-December quarter due to weak consumer sentiment and
continued macro-economic pressures, CRISIL Research said.
India's economy grew 5.3 percent from a year earlier in
July-September and is on track for its worst year in a decade.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)