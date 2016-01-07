BRIEF-Bambino Agro Industries suspects issues with malfunctioning of IT infrastructure
* Says suspecting issues with our malfunctioning of IT infrastructure since morning
NEW DELHI Jan 7 India's opposition Congress party on Thursday said it was still waiting for written proposals from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to break the deadlock on a landmark tax reform.
Kabil Sibal, a senior Congress leader, told reporters that the government was using only "optics" and was not serious in implementing the proposed goods and services tax (GST) bill.
His comments came hours after the government said it had accepted the Congress party's demands to back the tax reform. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Says suspecting issues with our malfunctioning of IT infrastructure since morning
MUMBAI, May 18 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday that companies must be rated by at least two credit rating agencies to be eligible to issue debt under the country's partial credit enhancement programme.