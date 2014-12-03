NEW DELHI Dec 3 India has eased foreign direct
investment rules for the construction sector, the government
said in a statement on Wednesday, in a move to attract more
money into the country to build new hotels, housing and
townships.
Under the new rules, foreign investment is now allowed in
projects with a minimum built area of 20,000 square metres, down
from a previous 50,000 threshold.
The minimum capital investment by foreign companies has been
halved to $5 million, the statement said.
Previously, India allowed 100 percent foreign direct
investment in real estate development but with strict
conditions, including a lock-in period of three years during
which the investment cannot be repatriated.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; editing by
Malini Menon)