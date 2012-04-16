NEW DELHI, April 16 India's urban consumer confidence remained weak in March, weighed down by inflationary concerns, a survey released on Monday showed.

The BluFin Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) was 39.9 in March compared with its lowest score of 35.8 in December last year. The index below 50 reflects pessimism and above 50 optimism.

"People remain concerned about inflation, which, in turn, is weighing on consumer spending," said Rashid Bilimoria, CEO, BluFin, a company that provides financial information.

The Inflation Sentiment Index was 23.5 in March 2012, indicating people expected inflation to stay high.

India has for long been struggling to control inflation. Headline inflation - measured by the wholesale price index (WPI) - stayed above 8 percent for 23 straight months before coming down in December last year.

In its bid to fight the spiralling inflation, the central bank has raised its main lending rate to a three-year high.

The WPI-based inflation slowed marginally to 6.89 percent in March helped by a softening in prices of manufactured goods, but elevated food prices and rising global oil prices are likely to prevent a swift easing.

India's consumer price inflation - inflation at retail level - accelerated to 8.83 percent in February from 7.65 percent in January. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)