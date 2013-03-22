MUMBAI, March 22 Corn futures in India, Asia's
largest exporter of the grain, are expected to trade range-bound
with an upside bias next week on thin arrivals and limited spot
activities ahead of a festival, while export inquiries are seen
supporting prices.
Indians will celebrate the festival of Holi on March 27 and
major spot markets are expected to remain shut for a day or two.
The key April contract for maize on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 0.53 percent
at 1,332 rupees (about $6.29 per bushel) per 100 kg.
"Some consolidation could be seen because trading activities
would remain slack next week due to a festival and export demand
is also steady," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG
Wealth Management.
Fresh supplies from the new season crop have started coming
into the market in small quantities and are expected to pick up
from April.
At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot maize was
unchanged at 1,319 rupees per 100 kg.
In Chicago, the key May corn contract on CBOT was down
0.78 percent at $7.27 1/4 per bushel as of 1317 GMT.
Chicago Board Of Trade May corn edged lower after having hit
a near seven-week high on Thursday, supported by tight stocks,
which expected to be confirmed in the next U.S. Department of
Agriculture report on March 28.
KAPASKHALI
Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures ended
lower and are expected to fall next week due to a drop in local
demand.
Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as
cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals, in northern India.
"Prices are likely to take correction and demand is expected
to drop at these levels," said Badruddin Khan, associate
vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
The key April contract on the NCDEX closed down 0.74
percent at 1,479 rupees per 100 kg.
At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake
edged down 2.5 rupees to 1,477.5 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 54.2950 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)