* Indian corn exports hit by wetter-than-normal weather
* Delays 500,000 T of corn shipments to Southeast Asia
* South America may sell more due to India hold ups
By Naveen Thukral and Meenakshi Sharma
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, June 14 Rains across India's
eastern crop belt are holding up shipments of corn, tightening
feed grain supplies in Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia.
Top South American suppliers Brazil and Argentina, which
have produced bumper crops this year, are likely to take
advantage of the delay to sell larger volumes to Southeast Asian
buyers that typically rely on India.
Widespread rains since the beginning of May in India's main
winter crop producing state of Bihar have disrupted around
500,000 tonnes of corn shipments that traders have sold to feed
millers in Southeast Asia.
"Normally we get the supplies from Bihar in May and June but
that hasn't happened this year," said a Singapore-based trader
with an international trading company.
"It is unprecedented as we have sold Indian corn to our
customers but we are not able to fulfil our commitments."
India, Asia's top corn exporter, produces two corn crops a
year. The winter-planted crop usually enters the market in May
and contributes 2.5 to 3 million tonnes to the nation's annual
output of around 20 to 22 million tonnes.
Indian exporters said the rains were also reducing the
quality of corn, which could have a longer-term impact on
exports.
"Rains in Bihar have deteriorated the quality of the crop
and supplies have come down sharply," said Kanhaiyalal Agarwal,
a grain trader based in the southern city of Bangalore.
"The percentage of damage could increase further if rains
continue."
There are eight to 10 ships waiting to carry some 250,000
tonnes of corn at the southeastern port of Visakhapatnam, said
another trader in Singapore, adding that trading houses were
trying to arrange supplies from alternative origins but that was
difficult.
"We are sure supplies from Brazil and Argentina will fill
the gap but getting cargoes from South America is not easy
because of the huge line (of ships waiting)."
GOING SOUTH
Global importers have already become heavily reliant on
South American corn this year as U.S. stocks are the tightest in
years. Late planting in the United States and a likely
later-than-normal harvest there have increased demand for
Argentine and Brazilian crops.
Argentina produced 26.5 million tonnes of corn in 2012/13,
up more than a quarter from 21 million tonnes a year ago, while
Brazil's output rose to 77 million tonnes from 73 million tonnes
a year earlier, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture
data.
India has so far shipped just 200,000 tonnes from the
winter-planted crop as farms across Bihar face monsoon rains
which were 41 percent above normal until June 12.
"Most of the supply from Bihar is going to the starch
industry as it is not appropriate for exports because of the
high moisture content," said Neelkanth Thakkar, an exporter at
Mumbai-based Vijaya Enterprises.
Ample annual monsoon rains have covered half of India two
days ahead of the usual date and more hefty downpours are
expected next week, weather experts say.
Tightening supplies have pushed up Indian corn prices to
around $300 a tonne, including cost and freight, to Southeast
Asia, up around $20-$30 from May. Argentine corn is being
offered at between $270 and $280 a tonne.
But the rains will ultimately benefit farmers by proving
ample soil moisture for the main crop which will be planted in
July and harvested in November.
"These rains are good for the summer sowing operations and
we expect a better crop than last year," Agarwal said.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)