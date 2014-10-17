* India's 2013/14 corn exports at 2.5 million tonnes

* Weaker exports seen continuing in early 2014/15

* Domestic demand also lukewarm

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Oct 17 India's corn exports nearly halved in the year to September due to cheaper rival supplies from Brazil, Argentina and the United States, a trend that is expected to continue at least over the first few months of the current season, traders said on Friday.

India's share of the 90 million tonnes annual world corn trade is relatively small, but it is a key source for buyers in Southeast Asia who prefer small cargoes of 15,000-20,000 tonnes as against the 50,000-tonne panamax ships that ply the waters from South America.

Corn exports from India totalled 2.5 million tonnes in 2013/14, down from 4.7 million tonnes a year ago, traders said. Some dealers had projected shipments of 3.5-3.7 million tonnes after exports picked up earlier in the year.

"Our exports came to naught towards the fag end of the previous season and my apprehension is that the same trend is going to last for about a few months unless the price dynamics change," Amit Sachdev, India representative of the U.S. Grains Council, told Reuters in an interview.

India's traditional customers in Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines are buying American corn at a delivered price of $200-$210 per tonne, undercutting Indian supplies that are pricier by at least $20.

Given their ample corn supplies, it was easy for Brazil, Argentina and the United States to sell at a price that was lower than shipments from India.

Benchmark Chicago corn futures have plunged 16 percent this year amid the global supply glut and are currently trading at $139 per tonne, almost 35 percent less than the price India has promised to pay its farmers if local rates for the grain drop below a support price fixed by the farm ministry.

"Why will a farmer in India sell at a lower price when he has been promised 131,000 rupees ($213) a tonne?" asked Sachdev.

Enquiries for exports, which typically pick up in October when the summer-sown corn is harvested, have also dried up as Indian farmers remain reluctant to sell at lower prices.

"So far we have not received any enquiry because everyone knows we are not competitive in the global market," said a trader from Nizamabad, a trading hub in the newly formed southern state of Telangana.

"Even our domestic demand is lukewarm because no one wants to buy more than his immediate requirements," the trader said.

Indian end-users are keeping seven days of stocks and ensuring an additional seven days of supplies in the pipeline.

Since early 2000s, annual corn output in Indian has more than doubled to 24 million tonnes, which together with weak exports has led to a pile up of corn stocks in the country.

India is expected to see a total summer-sown corn output of 16.03 million tonnes this year. It has two corn crops, one planted in June-July and harvested from October and the other planted in October-November and harvested from March-April.

"With a good deal of stocks at home and because of its geographical proximity with Southeast Asia, ideally India should have been gaining ground but without lowering its price, the country will keep losing markets," Sachdev said. (1 US dollar = 61.55 rupees) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)