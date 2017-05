NEW DELHI, March 17 India has cancelled a tender to import 240,000 tonnes of corn, said trade and government sources, predicting a bigger-than-expected local summer harvest and following questions about the availability of non-genetically modified corn as demanded.

After securing supplies of 250,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn, New Delhi has put off plans to import any more for now, the sources said on Thursday.

Global traders such as Agrocorp, Concordia, Noble, Starcom and Daewoo International submitted bids on Feb. 12 to supply 240,000 tonnes of corn in the range of $194.62 and $221.50 per tonne. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anand Basu)