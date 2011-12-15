* India may export as much three mln T in 2011/12

* Indian corn $40/T cheaper than American cargoes

* Falling rupee to aid corn exports

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Repeats story published late on Wednesday with no change to text) India has sealed deals to export one million tonnes of corn to southeast Asia in the first two months of the season, indicating a robust start but traders fear that congestion at domestic ports could impede overseas sales later.

"We have contracted to export one million tonnes for January delivery and most deals have been struck in the range of $240-$250 per tonne FOB ($6.60-6.81 per bushel)," Vijay Shrishrimal, managing director of Mumbai-based top exporter K.N. Resources Pvt Ltd, told Reuters.

He said India could export about 2.5 million tonnes of corn in 2011/12 year which started on Oct. 1.

A trader from Nizamabad, a trading hub in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, and a leading New Delhi-based trade and industry official said India could export as much as three million tonnes of corn in 2011/12.

India's share of world corn trade of around 90 million tonnes is small, but the nation is a significant supplier to buyers such as Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia that seek small parcels for prompt shipment.

India, Asia's second-largest grower of corn after China, exported about 2.8 million tonnes of corn in 2010/11, the trader and the industry official said.

India normally exports 2-3 million tonnes of corn but shipments fell to a meagre 700,000 tonnes in 2009/10 after the worst drought in nearly four decades ravaged farms.

"Demand is buoyant, prices are attractive and the rupee is lower. Exports could have been higher this year but there are bottlenecks at ports and, to some extent, this may hobble exports," Shrishrimal said.

The rupee is down 18.4 percent from its year-high in July and hit a fresh record low on Wednesday.

CLOGGED PORTS

Most Indian ports have been facing congestion due to poor infrastructure, aggravated by a recent flurry of permissions for exports of non-basmati rice, wheat and sugar. At the same time, India is a large importer of some key commodities such as crude oil and fertiliser.

Shrishrimal said Indian corn is about $40 a tonne cheaper in southeast Asia than cargoes from the United States, the world's biggest supplier.

"The demand is so far robust in southeast Asia. As of now, we have not seen any major impact of the European debt crisis on demand but there could be some impact if the crisis persists. Global prices are also attractive," he said.

Benchmark corn prices in Chicago have risen 6.7 percent to $5.96 a bushel this year.

India itself consumes 15-16 million tonnes of corn annually. Domestic consumption is expected to rise due to increasing demand for poultry products as food habits change, pushing up meat consumption in the world's second-most populous nation.

The farm ministry in September fixed an output target for corn of 21.50 million tonnes for the 2011/12 crop year, marginally higher than 21.28 million tonnes in the previous year.

"Corn production, in my view, should rise as farmers are getting good returns. In terms of production and availability, I do not see any concern," Shrishrimal said.

The government has already raised the price it would pay to local farmers for purchasing the new season corn by 100 rupees to 12,500 rupees ($233.7) per tonne.

"The quality of our corn is better this time and the moisture content is not high," he said.

Earlier this year, Vietnam rejected two shipments of Indian corn because of an infestation of beetles but since then the country has taken deliveries. ($1=53.74 rupee) (Editing by Jo Winterbottom)