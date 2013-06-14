MUMBAI, June 14 Corn futures in India are expected to trade lower next week due to the fast progress of the monsoon, expectations of better kharif sowing and higher moisture content in supplies, though dwindling stocks and thin supplies from Bihar are seen restricting the downside.

Farmers have started sowing, and the fast progress of rains is expected to aid planting, traders said.

India's monsoon had covered two-thirds of the country by Friday, India Meteorological Department chief L. S. Rathore told reporters, indicating bountiful rains and higher farm output this year.

Maize is cultivated twice a year, during summer and winter, in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with the major contribution coming from the summer crop.

"Corn acreage is expected to be higher this season because rains are ample. Prices are likely to fall next week," said Prerana Desai, vice-president of research at Kotak Commodities.

The key July contract for maize rabi closed 0.90 percent lower at 1,320 rupees ($5.83 per bushel) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

Bihar has received more than normal rainfall so far in the season and this has hit the supply of the winter-sown variety from the state and the quality of the crop, delaying shipments by around two weeks, traders said.

Rains across India's eastern crop belt are holding up shipments of corn, tightening feed grain supplies in Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Desai expects the July contract to find support in a range of 1,280-1,290 rupees by next week.

India's corn output is expected to be 21.82 million tonnes in 2012/13, as per the farm ministry's third advance estimate, as against 21.76 million tonnes a year earlier.

The Chicago Board Of Trade new-crop December corn contract was up 0.09 percent at $5.35-3/4 per bushel at 1314 GMT. ($1 = 58.0400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)