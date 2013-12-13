MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian corn futures are expected to fall next week due to supplies from the new season crop, prospects of higher production and sluggish demand from overseas buyers.

Daily arrivals in the local market from the new harvest are higher while the quality of the supplies from some centers is inferior because of excessive rains, spot traders said.

Corn production is expected to be higher than in the previous year, but excessive rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh, one of the leading cultivating states, have raised concerns about the quality of the crop, they said.

"Most of the new season supply is going to the starch and poultry sector as the quality is not fit for exports. Also, overseas buyers want Indian corn at very low prices, which is not affordable for us," said Neelkanth Thakkar, an exporter at Mumbai-based Vijaya Enterprises.

Around 48 percent of the demand for maize is projected to come from poultry feed, while human consumption and the processing sector account for the rest.

Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, but most of the output comes from the summer crop.

Prices are expected to fall further as demand is weak and supplies would continue to rise, Thakkar said.

The January contract for maize ended down 0.32 percent at 1,238 rupees per 100 kg ($5.14 per bushel) on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a low of 1,221 rupees, its weakest level since Oct. 17.

China, the world's second largest corn consumer, expects corn output in 2013/14 to rise 5.9 percent on year to a record 217.7 million tonnes, surpassing consumption, seen at 197 million.

The Chicago Board of Trade March corn was down 0.58 percent at $4.31-3/4 a bushel at 1259 GMT.

Corn came under pressure after a group of 10 U.S. senators introduced a bipartisan bill on Thursday to eliminate the corn ethanol mandate, arguing that the current law pushes up the cost of food and animal feed and damages the environment. ($1 = 61.7150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)