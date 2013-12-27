MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian corn futures are expected to fall next week due to prospects of better crop and on higher supplies from the new harvest.

Also, weighing on sentiments is weak export demand as buyers opt for cheaper supplies from South America.

"The trend looks weak as exports are subdued and production is estimated higher," said Prerana Desai, vice-president of research at Kotak Commodities.

Traders estimate corn output to be slightly higher at 22.5 million tonnes in 2013/14 compared with 22.23 million tonnes a year earlier.

Daily arrivals in the local market from the new harvest are higher, while the quality of supplies from some centres is inferior because of excessive rains, spot traders said.

"The January contract may fall to 1,180 rupees in the short term," Desai said.

Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, but most of the output comes from the summer crop.

On Friday, the January contract for maize ended up 0.25 percent at 1,195 rupees per 100 kg ($4.94 per bushel) on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. The contract hit a low of 1,186 rupees in early trades, its weakest level since April 25.

The Chicago Board of Trade March corn was up 0.12 percent at $4.26-3/4 a bushel at 1209 GMT.

U.S. corn futures rose on Friday, rebounding from losses of nearly 2 percent the session before, but the grain is poised to record a weekly loss of nearly 1.5 percent on worries over weaker demand from China. ($1 = 62.0700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)