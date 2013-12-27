MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian corn futures are expected
to fall next week due to prospects of better crop and on higher
supplies from the new harvest.
Also, weighing on sentiments is weak export demand as buyers
opt for cheaper supplies from South America.
"The trend looks weak as exports are subdued and production
is estimated higher," said Prerana Desai, vice-president of
research at Kotak Commodities.
Traders estimate corn output to be slightly higher at 22.5
million tonnes in 2013/14 compared with 22.23 million tonnes a
year earlier.
Daily arrivals in the local market from the new harvest are
higher, while the quality of supplies from some centres is
inferior because of excessive rains, spot traders said.
"The January contract may fall to 1,180 rupees in the short
term," Desai said.
Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India,
Asia's largest exporter of the grain, but most of the output
comes from the summer crop.
On Friday, the January contract for maize ended up
0.25 percent at 1,195 rupees per 100 kg ($4.94 per bushel) on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. The contract
hit a low of 1,186 rupees in early trades, its weakest level
since April 25.
The Chicago Board of Trade March corn was up 0.12
percent at $4.26-3/4 a bushel at 1209 GMT.
U.S. corn futures rose on Friday, rebounding from losses of
nearly 2 percent the session before, but the grain is poised to
record a weekly loss of nearly 1.5 percent on worries over
weaker demand from China.
($1 = 62.0700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)