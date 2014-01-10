MUMBAI Jan 10 Indian corn futures are expected to trade range-bound with a negative bias next week due to sluggish overseas and local demand and expectations of higher production.

Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, but most of the output comes from the summer crop.

Traders estimate corn output to be slightly higher at 22.5 million tonnes in 2013/14, compared with 22.23 million tonnes a year earlier.

"Overseas demand is poor as quality is not good enough. Most of the supplies are going to the starch and poultry industry," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

Quality of supplies from some centres is inferior because of excessive rains, spot traders said. Around 48 percent of the demand for maize is projected to come from poultry feed, while the rest is mainly for human consumption and the processing sector.

India's corn exports are expected to drop to around 3 million tonnes in 2013/14 as buyers opt for cheaper supplies from South America, trade sources said.

"Corn prices are likely to trade weak as trading is subdued in the spot market. The February contract may fall to 1,190 rupees by next week," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

The February contract for maize edged down 0.16 percent to 1,214 rupees per 100 kg ($5.01 per bushel) on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

The Chicago Board of Trade March corn was down 0.73 percent at $4.09 a bushel at 1303 GMT on expectations that the U.S. government will increase the production forecast.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will issue its latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) at 1700 GMT.

The USDA monthly crop report is expected to show that last summer's record-large U.S. corn harvest was even bigger than originally calculated, analysts said. ($1 = 62.0650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)