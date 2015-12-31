NEW DELHI Dec 31 India will soon ask state-run traders to import half a million tonnes of duty-free corn after the second straight drought cut output, in what would be the country's first overseas purchase in 16 years, two government sources said on Thursday.

India has agreed to allow state-run traders such as PEC Ltd to import corn to curb rising prices and obviate shortages, said a government official directly involved in the decision-making process. The official requested anonymity because he is not authorised to talk to the media.

The government will import only non-genetically modified varieties, another government official said.

Trade ministry spokesman Rajinder Choudhury did not have an immediate comment. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Paritosh Bansal)