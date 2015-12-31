Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
NEW DELHI Dec 31 India will soon ask state-run traders to import half a million tonnes of duty-free corn after the second straight drought cut output, in what would be the country's first overseas purchase in 16 years, two government sources said on Thursday.
India has agreed to allow state-run traders such as PEC Ltd to import corn to curb rising prices and obviate shortages, said a government official directly involved in the decision-making process. The official requested anonymity because he is not authorised to talk to the media.
The government will import only non-genetically modified varieties, another government official said.
Trade ministry spokesman Rajinder Choudhury did not have an immediate comment. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Paritosh Bansal)
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12