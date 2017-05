NEW DELHI Jan 13 India's state-run trader PEC Ltd will float a tender to import about 200,000 tonnes of corn in a week after receiving a good response for a similar tender, a government source said on Wednesday.

PEC received 15 bids in the range of $192.99 and $245 a tonne from global traders such as Noble, Cargill and Agro Corp for a total of 265,000 tonnes in its corn import tender, the source said.

"We will be importing from east Europe and the Black Sea region and imported corn will be 100 percent non-GMO (free of genetically modified organisms)," he said.

The lowest offer in the tender from PEC to purchase and import 290,000 tonnes of yellow corn which closed on Wednesday was for Ukrainian corn, European traders said. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anand Basu)