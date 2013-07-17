MUMBAI, July 17 Corn futures in India are expected to fall this week due to good progress of sowing and favourable weather while subdued overseas demand could also weigh on sentiment.

Farmers have started planting the new crop at a brisk pace in major cultivating areas, helped by a good monsoon so far.

Maize is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, which is Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with the major contribution coming from the summer crop.

"Sowing is progressing well due to favourable weather. Sowing operations started early this season at most of the producing centres," said a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

Farmers in India have sown corn on 5.6 million hectares as of July 11, compared with 2.2 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

Overseas demand for Indian corn has come down due to lack of quality supply. Moisture content has increased in the supplies coming to the market due to rains.

"Overseas buyers do not want to compromise on quality. Supply coming into the market is not up to the mark for exports and this has hit export demand," said the Nizamabad-based trader.

Currently, the main source of supply in the domestic market is the winter-sown crop from Bihar, while some stockists are offloading old stocks which are fetching higher prices because of better quality.

The August contract is expected to trade in the range of 1,350-1,430 rupees per 100 kg this week, said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

The key August contract for maize rabi was 0.14 percent down at 1,387 rupees ($6 per bushel) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0554 GMT. The contract hit a two-week low of 1,381 rupees earlier in the day.

India raised the support price for the 2013/14 summer crops on June 27. Support price for corn has been raised by 135 rupees to 1,310 rupees per 100 kg.

Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose 0.49 percent to $5.13-1/4 a bushel on forecasts of hot and dry weather in the U.S. grain belt threatening yields.

Hot weather over the next couple of weeks in the U.S. Midwest will stress the pollinating corn and the growing soybean crops, an agricultural meteorologist said. ($1 = 59.2150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)