MUMBAI, July 25 Corn futures in India are
expected to fall next week on a rise in the area under
cultivation due to ample rains and hopes of higher yields, but
subdued exports could weigh on sentiment.
Sowing is progressing well in major cultivating regions,
aided by early and abundant rains. Farmers in India had sown
corn on 6.57 million hectares as of July 18, compared with 4.78
million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm
ministry data showed.
"Good monsoon and favourable weather have raised hopes of
higher yields in corn. Overall sowing operations are progressing
at a brisk pace," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at
Angel Commodities.
Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India,
Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with the major
contribution coming from the summer crop.
"Sentiment is weak in the short term because of higher area
under cultivation and weak exports," said Narvekar.
India's monsoon rains were about a fifth more than average
in the week ending July 24, data from the weather office showed
on Thursday.
Traders said overseas demand has come down due to a lack of
quality supply. The moisture content has increased in supplies
due to rains.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, the key
August contract for maize rabi ended 3.93 percent down
at 1,270 rupees per 100 kg ($5.51 per bushel), a level last seen
on May 22. It has fallen 9.61 percent since the close on July
20.
India raised the support price for the 2013/14 summer crops
on June 27. The support price for corn has been raised by 135
rupees to 1,310 rupees per 100 kg.
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn fell
0.47 percent to $4.78 a bushel at 1207 GMT.
($1 = 59.0900 Indian rupees)
