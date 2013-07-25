MUMBAI, July 25 Corn futures in India are expected to fall next week on a rise in the area under cultivation due to ample rains and hopes of higher yields, but subdued exports could weigh on sentiment.

Sowing is progressing well in major cultivating regions, aided by early and abundant rains. Farmers in India had sown corn on 6.57 million hectares as of July 18, compared with 4.78 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

"Good monsoon and favourable weather have raised hopes of higher yields in corn. Overall sowing operations are progressing at a brisk pace," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with the major contribution coming from the summer crop.

"Sentiment is weak in the short term because of higher area under cultivation and weak exports," said Narvekar.

India's monsoon rains were about a fifth more than average in the week ending July 24, data from the weather office showed on Thursday.

Traders said overseas demand has come down due to a lack of quality supply. The moisture content has increased in supplies due to rains.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, the key August contract for maize rabi ended 3.93 percent down at 1,270 rupees per 100 kg ($5.51 per bushel), a level last seen on May 22. It has fallen 9.61 percent since the close on July 20.

India raised the support price for the 2013/14 summer crops on June 27. The support price for corn has been raised by 135 rupees to 1,310 rupees per 100 kg.

Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn fell 0.47 percent to $4.78 a bushel at 1207 GMT. ($1 = 59.0900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)