MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian corn futures are likely to trade lower next week on supplies from the new season harvest, expectations of higher production and on weak overseas demand.

Reduced demand from the Asian feed millers in the first quarter of next year as delayed cargoes from Brazil are flooding the market, may impact corn prices in India.

Supplies from the new season harvest are rising in the local market and are seen keeping prices under pressure, said spot traders and analysts.

"The trend looks weak in corn as arrivals are building up and Indian corn is not in demand in the international market," said Prerana Desai, vice president of research at Kotak Commodities.

Overall corn production is expected to be higher than the previous year but excessive rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh, one of the leading cultivating states, have raised concerns about the quality of the crop, spot traders said.

Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, but most of the output comes from the summer crop.

The December contract for maize edged up 0.08 percent to close at 1,263 rupees per 100 kg ($5.19 per bushel) on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

Desai recommends to sell the December contract at around 1,270 rupees per 100 kg for the target of 1,230-1,220 rupees. ($1 = 62.4000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)