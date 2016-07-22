NEW DELHI, July 22 India's state-run trader PEC has received only one bid for a tender floated to import 120,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) corn, a government source said on Friday.

The sole bidder offered only 25,000 tonnes of corn at $252.3 per tonne, the source said, highlighting difficulties in sourcing non-GMO corn, which is grown by only a few countries in the world.

India has asked a government-backed trader to import an extra half a million tonnes of duty-free, non-GMO corn to keep a lid on domestic prices and overcome any shortage, the trade ministry said earlier this month. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)