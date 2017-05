NEW DELHI Feb 12 India's state-run trader PEC Ltd received seven bids in its corn import tender floated last week to buy 240,000 tonnes of the grain, a government source said on Friday.

PEC received bids in the range of $194.62 and $221.50 per tonne from global traders such as Agrocorp, Concordia, Noble, Starcom and Daewoo International, the source said.

The government-backed trader floated the tender last week as part of its plan to import half a million tonnes of corn to step up domestic supplies after two straight droughts cut output and jacked up prices.

In its previous tender, PEC awarded the import contract to South Korea's Daewoo International. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)