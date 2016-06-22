NEW DELHI, June 22 India is considering importing an extra 500,000 tonnes of corn in 2016/17 to overcome a shortage, a government source said on Wednesday.

In its first international tender, government-backed trader PEC awarded a contract to South Korea's Daewoo International to supply 250,000 tonnes of yellow non-genetically modified corn.

The government source, who was not authorized to speak to media, also said that India was likely to scrap its latest tender to import 50,000 tonnes of corn due to the high price quoted by the sole bidder.

The lowest offer in the tender was $254.55 a tonne c&f for shipment to the Adani Tuna terminal in the port of Kandla followed by $255.30 a tonne c&f for shipment to other terminals in Kandla. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)