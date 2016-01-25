NEW DELHI Jan 25 Indian state-run trading company PEC awarded an international tender to purchase and import 250,000 tonnes of yellow non-genetically modified corn to South Korea's Daewoo International, two government officials told Reuters on Monday.

Daewoo was the lowest bidder and will supply Ukrainian corn at $192 to $194 per tonne at various ports, they added.

PEC had received 15 bids from global traders such as Noble, Cargill and Agro Corp for the tender.

India is traditionally a major corn exporter to South East Asia, but higher local prices due to the first repeat drought in nearly three decades and rising domestic demand have hampered exports and forced it to import. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)