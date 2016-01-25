BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
NEW DELHI Jan 25 Indian state-run trading company PEC awarded an international tender to purchase and import 250,000 tonnes of yellow non-genetically modified corn to South Korea's Daewoo International, two government officials told Reuters on Monday.
Daewoo was the lowest bidder and will supply Ukrainian corn at $192 to $194 per tonne at various ports, they added.
PEC had received 15 bids from global traders such as Noble, Cargill and Agro Corp for the tender.
India is traditionally a major corn exporter to South East Asia, but higher local prices due to the first repeat drought in nearly three decades and rising domestic demand have hampered exports and forced it to import. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)