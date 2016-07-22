MUMBAI India's two state-run trading firms have floated two tenders to import 330,00 tonnes of non-genetically modified corn, as the government tries to improve supplies of the grain to keep a lid on local prices.

PEC Limited has opened a tender to import 200,000 tonnes of corn for shipment in December 2016 and January 2017. The last date for submitting bids is July 29, the company said on its website.

The State Trading Corp of India has sought 130,000 tonnes of corn for shipments in August. The last date for submitting bids is July 28, it said on the website.

India had difficulty in sourcing non-GM corn in late 2015 and earlier this year. It only allows the planting and consumption of genetically modified cotton.

Reuters reported this month that India had asked a government-backed trader to import half a million tonnes of corn.

Indian farmers plant corn twice a year. The winter crop is planted in October, with harvests in March and April. The summer crop planting has started, and supplies will become available only from end-September.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Susan Thomas)