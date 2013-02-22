MUMBAI Feb 22 Corn futures in India, Asia's largest exporter, ended up on Friday and are likely to edge up next week on value buying supported by local demand though hopes of a pick up in arrivals are seen capping the gains.

The key April contract for maize on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 0.15 percent at 1,321 rupees(about $6.21 per bushel) per 100 kg.

The April contract has fallen more than 5 percent since the start of the month.

"Some bounce back could be seen in prices after the recent drop in prices. Supplies are less but would increase from March," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

Fresh supplies have started coming to the market in small quantities and are expected to peak by March.

At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot maize edged up 0.65 rupees to 1,315 rupees per 100 kg.

Khan expects the April contract to trade in the range of 1,272-1,350 rupees in the next week.

Traders and analysts expect corn prices to fall with rising supplies from the new season crop.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) at its annual outlook forum forecast 2013/14 U.S. corn production would rebound to 14.350 billion bushels, up 35 percent on the year. Season-average U.S. corn prices for 2013/14 were projected to fall 33 percent to $4.80 per bushel.

In Chicago, the key March corn contract on CBOT was trading up 0.29 percent at $6.92-3/4 per bushel as of 1218 GMT.

KAPASHKHALI

Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures ended higher and are expected to continue to trade up next week tracking firm spot demand.

Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals, in northern India.

"The trend looks up because demand is good and is expected to stay firm," said Khan.

The key March contract on the NCDEX closed up 1.47 percent at 1,381 rupees per 100 kg.

Farmers in India use the crop after harvesting chana, wheat or rice as fodder for dairy animals.

Khan expects the March contract to trade in the range of 1,350-1,425 rupees per 100 kg.

At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake rose 6.5 rupees to 1,313.5 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 54.4950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)