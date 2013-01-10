BRIEF-Reliance Communications says lenders constitute joint forum to consider debt reduction plans
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
MUMBAI Jan 10 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has postponed the launch of the corn contract for May delivery, according to a notice posted on its website.
"The revised launch date will be announced in due course," the notice said without elaborating reasons for postponing the launch. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
Jun 2 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE733E14054 NTPC 90D 5-Jun-17 99.9499 6.1024 4 380 99.9495 6