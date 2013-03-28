MUMBAI, March 28 Corn futures in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, are expected to be steady next week due to hopes of a pick up in local supplies from the new season winter crop, but export demand is seen supporting the prices.

The key April contract for maize on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) edged up 0.23 percent to close at 1,324 rupees (about $6.24 per bushel) per 100 kg.

"Local demand is not picking up, but export inquiries are supportive. Arrivals are moderate so far, but would increase by next week," said Ambika T.B, analyst from Karvy Comtrade.

Fresh supplies from the new season crop have started coming into the market in small quantities and are expected to pick up from April.

Analysts expect the April contract to trade in the range of 1,295-1,350 rupees per 100 kg.

Indian corn was quoted around $305 a tonne, C&F, for May/June arrival as compared with Argentine corn being offered at $328 a tonne.

Indian suppliers are signing deals to export about 200,000 tonnes of corn every month, with Vietnam and Indonesia being the key importers. Malaysia, which typically takes South American corn, is covered until April.

In Chicago, the key May corn contract on CBOT was unchanged at $7.351/4 per bushel.

The U.S. Agriculture Department's quarterly stocks report, due at 1600 GMT, is expected to show that corn stocks by March 1 were 5.013 billion bushels, according to the average of estimates in a Reuters survey of 21 analysts.

KAPASKHALI

Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are expected to fall next week due to weak demand from local feed makers.

Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals, in northern India.

"Demand for cottonseed oilcake is dull due to sufficient availability of the raw material," said the analyst from Karvy Comtrade.

The key May contract on the NCDEX closed almost steady at 1,536 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 54.3800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)