MUMBAI, April 26 Corn futures in India are expected to trade lower next week due to sluggish export demand and rising supplies from the new season crop.

Supplies from the new season winter-sown crop in Bihar have started rising, said traders.

Maize is cultivated twice a year, during summer and winter, in Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with a major contribution coming from the summer crop.

"As of now demand from overseas buyers is not strong but if prices fall by another 100 rupees per 100 kg, then we may see some fresh demand coming in," said Neelkanth Thakkar, partner, Vijaya Enterprises.

The key May contract for maize rabi on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 1.02 percent lower at 1,162 Indian rupees ($5.50 per bushel) per 100 kg.

India's aggressive corn exports look set to hit after a slide in global prices.

In Chicago, the key May corn contract on CBOT fell 0.97 percent to $6.39 per bushel at 1303 GMT.

Indonesian millers bought about 200,000 tonnes of South American corn in recent deals, while Asian buyers were in the market seeking U.S and Australian wheat as global grain prices eased for a second consecutive week.

Warmer and drier weather over the weekend into early next week will boost U.S. corn seedings that have fallen behind average pace due to excessive wet and cold weather, an agricultural meteorologist said on Friday.

