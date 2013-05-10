MUMBAI May 10 Corn futures in India are
expected to trade higher next week on some value buying
supported by lower-than-expected supplies from the state of
Bihar, while a slow pace of sowing in the United States is also
seen aiding sentiment.
Supplies from the new season winter-sown crop in Bihar have
been lower than expected due to unfavourable weather, traders
said.
Maize is cultivated twice a year, during summer and winter,
in Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with a major
contribution coming from the summer crop.
"Prices are expected to pick up as they are at a comfortable
level now. Demand from the poultry and starch industry should
improve prices," said Kanhaiyala Agarwal, an exporter and trader
based in Bangalore.
The key June contract for maize rabi rose 0.87
percent to close at 1,157 rupees ($5.47 per bushel) per 100 kg
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It
has fallen more than 7 percent since the close on March 23.
Demand for poultry products drops in the summer as people
eat less fatty foods due to high temperatures.
India's corn output is expected to be 21.82 million tonnes
in 2012/13 as per the farm ministry's third advance estimate as
against 21.76 million tonnes a year earlier.
Agarwal expects corn prices to rise by 50 rupees per 100 kg
in the short term.
In Chicago, the key July corn contract on CBOT was
down 0.5 percent at $6.45-1/2 per bushel at 1319 GMT.
Chicago corn futures edged lower, following solid gains in
the previous session as the market awaited a U.S. government
report on farm demand and supply later on Friday.
Drier weather by the weekend into early next week will boost
U.S. corn plantings that have fallen to the slowest pace in
nearly three decades, an agricultural meteorologist said on
Friday.
KAPASKHALI
Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely
to trade up next week on a pickup in spot demand from local feed
makers.
Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as
cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals, in northern India.
"Demand from local feed makers is improving and this is
likely to support cottonseed oilcake prices. Supplies have also
come down in the local market," said Ambika T.B, an analyst from
Karvy Comtrade.
The key June contract on the NCDEX closed 0.56
percent higher at 1,431 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 54.2300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)