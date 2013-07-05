MUMBAI, July 5 Corn futures in India are
expected to rise next week due to improved demand from the
starch industry amid thin supplies, while lack of quality
arrivals for exports due to higher moisture content also seen
aiding the upside.
However, a good progress of sowing on ample rains could
weigh on sentiment.
Moisture content has increased in the supplies coming to the
market due to rains, making it difficult for the exporters to
ship.
"Quality produce is not available in the market. Whatever is
coming contains high moisture which is unfit to export. Supply
scenario is tight," said Neelkanth Thakkar, an exporter at
Mumbai-based Vijaya Enterprises.
Currently, the main source of supply in the domestic market
is the winter-sown crop from Bihar while some stockists are
offloading the old stocks, which is fetching higher prices
because of better quality.
"Corn prices are expected to stay firm until the new
summer-sown crop arrivals start by September end," said Thakkar.
Maize is cultivated during both summer and winter in India,
which is Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with the major
contribution coming from the summer crop.
Farmers in India have started planting the new crop at a
brisk pace in major cultivating areas, helped by a good monsoon
so far.
In the first five weeks of the monsoon season, rains had
been 27 percent above average as this year's monsoon covered the
whole country in record time, almost a month ahead of schedule.
"Upside would be limited in corn because sowing is
progressing well due to ample rains. The August contract may
test resistance at 1,460 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior
analyst with Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities Ltd.
The key August contract for maize rabi closed 0.14
percent lower at 1,403 rupees ($5.98 per bushel) per 100 kg on
Friday on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
India raised the support price for the 2013/14 summer crops
on June 27. Support price for corn has been raised by 135 rupees
to 1,310 rupees per 100 kg.
U.S. new-crop corn fell to the lowest level in
two-and-half years this week on expectations of record
production. The United States is the world's top exporter.
($1 = 60.1150 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)