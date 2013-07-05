MUMBAI, July 5 Corn futures in India are expected to rise next week due to improved demand from the starch industry amid thin supplies, while lack of quality arrivals for exports due to higher moisture content also seen aiding the upside.

However, a good progress of sowing on ample rains could weigh on sentiment.

Moisture content has increased in the supplies coming to the market due to rains, making it difficult for the exporters to ship.

"Quality produce is not available in the market. Whatever is coming contains high moisture which is unfit to export. Supply scenario is tight," said Neelkanth Thakkar, an exporter at Mumbai-based Vijaya Enterprises.

Currently, the main source of supply in the domestic market is the winter-sown crop from Bihar while some stockists are offloading the old stocks, which is fetching higher prices because of better quality.

"Corn prices are expected to stay firm until the new summer-sown crop arrivals start by September end," said Thakkar.

Maize is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, which is Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with the major contribution coming from the summer crop.

Farmers in India have started planting the new crop at a brisk pace in major cultivating areas, helped by a good monsoon so far.

In the first five weeks of the monsoon season, rains had been 27 percent above average as this year's monsoon covered the whole country in record time, almost a month ahead of schedule.

"Upside would be limited in corn because sowing is progressing well due to ample rains. The August contract may test resistance at 1,460 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities Ltd.

The key August contract for maize rabi closed 0.14 percent lower at 1,403 rupees ($5.98 per bushel) per 100 kg on Friday on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

India raised the support price for the 2013/14 summer crops on June 27. Support price for corn has been raised by 135 rupees to 1,310 rupees per 100 kg.

U.S. new-crop corn fell to the lowest level in two-and-half years this week on expectations of record production. The United States is the world's top exporter.

($1 = 60.1150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)